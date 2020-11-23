See All Hyperbaric Medicine & Undersea Medicine Doctors in Tacoma, WA
Dr. Raheela Sadiq, MD

Undersea & Hyperbaric Medicine
5 (6)
Call for new patient details
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Raheela Sadiq, MD is an Undersea & Hyperbaric Medicine Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Undersea & Hyperbaric Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Sadiq works at Hyperbaric Medicine & Wound Care in Tacoma, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    St Joseph Hospital
    1717 S J St Ste 336S, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Leg and Foot Ulcers
Skin Ulcer
Venous Insufficiency
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Skin Ulcer
Venous Insufficiency

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Raheela Sadiq, MD

Specialties
  • Undersea & Hyperbaric Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 30 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Hindi
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1235106758
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Cen Tex Med Found
Residency
Medical Education
  • AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Joseph Medical Center

