Dr. Sadiq has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raheela Sadiq, MD
Dr. Raheela Sadiq, MD is an Undersea & Hyperbaric Medicine Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Undersea & Hyperbaric Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.
St Joseph Hospital1717 S J St Ste 336S, Tacoma, WA 98405
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr. Sadiq is an amazing doctor. Yes she is very knowledgeable and skillful with HBOT but what makes her a great doctor is something more. Dr. Sadiq empathized and understood my needs as a whole person. She took me seriously and worked with me. She talked to me in plain language and in a forthright manner. She was attentive and gave me reasonable expectations to the possible outcome of the treatment. She was compassionate and kind. She treated me as a human being who has wants and needs outside the hospital doors. When others pushed to amputate one leg, she supported HBOT and me as a possible healing option. I cannot say enough good things about this doctor and her staff. HBOT saved my legs and feet from amputation (trauma wounds caused by explosion. HBOT gave me clarity (head trauma too). Today I have my legs and feet and am mobile. I am a single mom who can take care of herself independently and her child because Dr. Sadiq in her knowledge about HBOT and her SUPPORT in me.
About Dr. Raheela Sadiq, MD
Undersea & Hyperbaric Medicine
30 years of experience
English, Hindi
Female
NPI: 1235106758
Education & Certifications
Cen Tex Med Found
AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
Hospital Affiliations
St. Joseph Medical Center
