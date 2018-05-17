Overview

Dr. Raheela Pirzada, MD is a Pulmonologist in Butler, PA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from Rawalpindi Med Coll and is affiliated with Butler Memorial Hospital and Clarion Hospital.



Dr. Pirzada works at Butler Health System Pulmonary Associates in Butler, PA with other offices in Clarion, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Respiratory Failure, Sleep Apnea and Pulmonary Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.