Dr. Raheela Pirzada, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Raheela Pirzada, MD is a Pulmonologist in Butler, PA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from Rawalpindi Med Coll and is affiliated with Butler Memorial Hospital and Clarion Hospital.
1
Bhs Pulmonary Associates389 New Castle Rd, Butler, PA 16001 Directions (724) 282-2216
2
BHS Cardiovascular Consultants330 N Point Dr Ste 301, Clarion, PA 16214 Directions (833) 906-0108
3
Bmp Surgical1022b N Main Street Ext, Butler, PA 16001 Directions (724) 283-6666
Hospital Affiliations
- Butler Memorial Hospital
- Clarion Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Doctor was very nice, took time to explain everything and the staff was also very friendly. We had no waiting on any of our visits. Highly recommend
About Dr. Raheela Pirzada, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 33 years of experience
- English
- Upmc-McKeesport
- Rawalpindi Med Coll
- Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Pirzada has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pirzada accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pirzada has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pirzada has seen patients for Respiratory Failure, Sleep Apnea and Pulmonary Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pirzada on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Pirzada. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pirzada.
