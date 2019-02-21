See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Brockton, MA
Dr. Rahana Aju, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (1)
Call for new patient details
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rahana Aju, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brockton, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center.

Dr. Aju works at Brockton Neighborhood Health Center in Brockton, MA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Brockton Neighborhood Health Center
    63 Main St, Brockton, MA 02301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 559-6699
    Monday
    8:15am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:15am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:15am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:15am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:15am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
  2. 2
    Brockton Neighborhood Health Center
    158 Pleasant St, Brockton, MA 02301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 559-6699

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Good Samaritan Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 21, 2019
    Dr. Aju listens and treats accordingly. she is very thorough and a very kind doctor.
    — Feb 21, 2019
    About Dr. Rahana Aju, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1861770299
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aju accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Aju has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Aju works at Brockton Neighborhood Health Center in Brockton, MA. View the full address on Dr. Aju’s profile.

    Dr. Aju has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aju.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aju, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aju appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.