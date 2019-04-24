Dr. Rahab Khalil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khalil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rahab Khalil, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Rahab Khalil, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Holmdel, NJ. They graduated from KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center.
Nathaniel A. Peardon D.o. LLC2080 State Route 35, Holmdel, NJ 07733 Directions (732) 796-9400
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Most helpful and patient doctor I have ever been to. Took her time and explained everything in detail and answered all of my questions patiently. Her staff and herself was compassionate, supporting and friendly throughout the entire pregnancy
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Arabic
- KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO
Dr. Khalil has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khalil accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khalil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khalil has seen patients for Hysteroscopy, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khalil on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khalil speaks Arabic.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Khalil. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khalil.
