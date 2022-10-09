Dr. Raha Mobarak, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mobarak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raha Mobarak, DPM
Overview
Dr. Raha Mobarak, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Las Cruces, NM. They specialize in Podiatry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Mobarak works at
Locations
Southern New Mexico Cancer Center150 N Roadrunner Pkwy, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Directions (575) 556-6440
- 2 2735 Northrise Dr Ste B, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Directions (575) 532-4399
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He was kind, compassionate, knowledgeable, but also direct and honest. He was thorough and answered any questions I had. Very thankful for his care, and his staff was great as well.
About Dr. Raha Mobarak, DPM
- Podiatry
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1275742074
Education & Certifications
- BARRY UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mobarak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mobarak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mobarak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Mobarak. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mobarak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mobarak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mobarak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.