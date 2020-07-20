Dr. Ragui Sadek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sadek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ragui Sadek, MD
Dr. Ragui Sadek, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Somerset, NJ. They graduated from University of Alexandria Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.
Advanced Surgical & Bariatrics81 Veronica Ave Ste 205, Somerset, NJ 08873 Directions (314) 936-5625Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday10:00am - 5:00pmWednesdayClosedThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Advanced Surgical & Bariatrics of NJ491 Amwell Rd Ste 101, Hillsborough, NJ 08844 Directions (732) 926-4429
Freehold Office495 Iron Bridge Rd # 208, Freehold, NJ 07728 Directions (732) 902-0634
Office49 Veronica Ave Ste 2023, Somerset, NJ 08873 Directions (888) 523-3658
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
I was referred here from a friend and have had nothing but great experiences since. Everyone is so helpful and friendly. I don’t think I would have succeeded without this great team. I highly recommend going here.
About Dr. Ragui Sadek, MD
- Advanced Laparoscopic and Bariatric Surgery Fellowship, Staten Island University Hospital - North Campus (SIUH), New York City, New York|Surgical Critical Care and Trauma Fellowship, UMDNJ Newark Campus, Newark, New Jersey
- Staten Island University Hospital - North Campus (SIUH), New York City, New York
- Staten Island University Hospital
- University of Alexandria Faculty of Medicine
- General Surgery
Dr. Sadek has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sadek using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sadek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sadek has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sadek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
172 patients have reviewed Dr. Sadek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sadek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sadek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sadek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.