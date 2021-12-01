Dr. Ragini Gummadapu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gummadapu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ragini Gummadapu, MD
Dr. Ragini Gummadapu, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tustin, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Mahadevappa Rampure Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Chapman Global Medical Center, Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center and Orange County Global Medical Center.
Optum Tustin14591 Newport Ave, Tustin, CA 92780 Directions (714) 442-4864
- Chapman Global Medical Center
- Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center
- Orange County Global Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I recommend Dr. Gummadapu to anyone looking for a consistent and caring provider. She takes the time to ask key questions and listen and always provides a comprehensive treatment plan. The staff in the office are very friendly - anytime I get labs done, the results are back within a week detailing everything that they checked for. She’s been my doctor for 7 years now and I have no plans to make a change. Thank you Dr!
- Family Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1912103318
- LA County/USC Med Ctr
- USC Sch Medicine
- Mahadevappa Rampure Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences
- Family Practice
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Dr. Gummadapu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gummadapu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gummadapu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gummadapu works at
Dr. Gummadapu speaks Hindi.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Gummadapu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gummadapu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gummadapu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gummadapu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.