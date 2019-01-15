Overview

Dr. Ragin Patel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Edison, NJ. They completed their residency with Suny Downstate Medical Center



Dr. Patel works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Vascular Surgery in Edison, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.