Dr. Raghuram Sampath, MD

Neurology
5 (12)
Dr. Raghuram Sampath, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Damascus, OR. They graduated from University Of Delhi, Delhi, India and is affiliated with Palmetto General Hospital and St. Mary's Medical Center.

Dr. Sampath works at Kaiser Permanente Harbor Corporate Park in Damascus, OR with other offices in West Palm Beach, FL.

  1. 1
    Kaiser Permanente Mt Talbert Medical Office
    10100 SE Sunnyside Rd, Damascus, OR 97015
  2. 2
    901 Village Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33409

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Palmetto General Hospital
  • St. Mary's Medical Center

Functional Movement Screening
Dementia Evaluation
ImPACT Testing
Functional Movement Screening
Dementia Evaluation
ImPACT Testing

Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Repair Intracranial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Spinal or Cranial Chevron Icon
Stereotaxis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 24, 2020
    My son was a first time patient with Dr.Sampath. He was very nice and explained everything to me and my son, he made sure we understood everything before leaving the office. The staff was very nice, and the waiting time was perfect we didn't have to wait a long time to be seen.
    Calisha Lewis and Byron Johnson — Sep 24, 2020
    • Neurology
    English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu
    1003047150
    Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center, Shreveport, La, Post Doctoral Research Fellow, Neurosurgery
    St. Louis University Hospital, St. Louis, Mo, Neurosurgery
    Leeds Teaching Hospital, Leeds, England, Senior House Staff, Neurosurgery
    University Of Delhi, Delhi, India
    Neurosurgery
