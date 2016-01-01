Overview

Dr. Raghuram Mallya, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in West Chester, PA. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital.



Dr. Mallya works at Cardiology Consultants Of Philadelphia in West Chester, PA with other offices in Downingtown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Aortic Aneurysm and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.