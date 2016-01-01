Dr. Raghuram Mallya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mallya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raghuram Mallya, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Raghuram Mallya, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in West Chester, PA. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital.
Dr. Mallya works at
Locations
-
1
Occupational Health Center915 Old Fern Hill Rd Bldg A, West Chester, PA 19380 Directions (610) 696-2850
-
2
Chester County Cardiology Associates Downingtown142 Wallace Ave Ste 109, Downingtown, PA 19335 Directions (610) 696-2850
Hospital Affiliations
- Chester County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mallya?
About Dr. Raghuram Mallya, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1912115833
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mallya has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mallya accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mallya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mallya works at
Dr. Mallya has seen patients for Chest Pain, Aortic Aneurysm and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mallya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Mallya. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mallya.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mallya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mallya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.