Dr. Raghuram Gorti, MD
Overview
Dr. Raghuram Gorti, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Middletown, NY.
Locations
Garnet Health Doctors - Middletown707 E Main St, Middletown, NY 10940 Directions (845) 333-7575Tuesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Garnet Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My father had a ruptured AAA and survived due to the skilled hands of Dr. Gorti. I true asset to our region.
About Dr. Raghuram Gorti, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English, Russian
Education & Certifications
- Umdnj New Jersey Med School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gorti has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gorti accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gorti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gorti has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Varicose Veins, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gorti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gorti speaks Russian.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Gorti. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gorti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gorti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gorti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.