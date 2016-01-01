See All Cardiologists in Baytown, TX
Cardiology
Dr. Raghunandan Muppidi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Baytown, TX. They graduated from Gandhi Medical College|Gandhi Medical College / Osmania University and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital and Houston Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Muppidi works at Houston Methodist DeBakey Cardiology Associates in Baytown, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Tachycardia, Sinus Bradycardia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Houston Methodist Department of Cardiology
    4201 Garth Rd Ste 107, Baytown, TX 77521

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sinus Tachycardia
Sinus Bradycardia
Heart Disease
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinus Bradycardia
Heart Disease
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Aortic Dissection
Arrhythmia Screening
Arrhythmias
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Cardiomegaly
Cardiomyopathy
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Carotid Artery Disease
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)
Chest Pain
Chest Pain Evaluation
Cholesterol Screening
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Congenital Heart Defects
Congestive Heart Failure
Coronary Angiogram
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test
Echocardiography
Heart Murmur
Heart Palpitations
HeartAware Online Risk Screening
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Hypotension
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Long QT Syndrome
Mitral Valve Disease
Nuclear Stress Testing
Pericardial Disease
Pericarditis
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD)
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Valve Disease
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Stress Test
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Syncope
TCD Bubble Test
Tilt Table Testing
Treadmill Stress Test
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Unstable Angina
Adult Congenital Heart Disease
Aneurysm
Angiography
Angioplasty With Stent Placement
Ankle Disorders
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Diseases
Aortic Ectasia
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Atrial Septal Defect
Cardioversion, Elective
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
Coronary Artery Aneurysm
Coronary Artery Chronic Total Occlusion
Coronary Artery Dissection
Endocarditis
Heart Block
High Cholesterol
Impella Device
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Nuclear Cardiac Imaging
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy
Peripheral Angioplasty
Peripheral Artery Catheterization
Pulmonary Edema
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders
Septal Defect
Stress Echocardiogram
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Thoracentesis
Thrombolysis
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors
Valvular Regurgitation
Valvular Stenosis
Vascular Disease
Ventricular Fibrillation
Ventricular Septal Defect
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Raghunandan Muppidi, MD

    • Cardiology
    • English, Hindi and Telugu
    • Male
    • 1164478301
    Education & Certifications

    • Lehigh Valley Hospital|Ny Methodist Hospital
    • Nyu Downtown Hospital
    • New York Downtown Hospital
    • Gandhi Medical College|Gandhi Medical College / Osmania University
    • Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital
    • Houston Methodist Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Raghunandan Muppidi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Muppidi is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Muppidi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Muppidi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Muppidi works at Houston Methodist DeBakey Cardiology Associates in Baytown, TX. View the full address on Dr. Muppidi's profile.

    Dr. Muppidi has seen patients for Sinus Tachycardia, Sinus Bradycardia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Muppidi on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Muppidi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Muppidi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Muppidi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Muppidi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

