Dr. Raghunandan Duddasubramanya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duddasubramanya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raghunandan Duddasubramanya, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Raghunandan Duddasubramanya, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Voorhees, NJ.
Dr. Duddasubramanya works at
Locations
-
1
Virtua Cardiology - William G Rohrer Center - Voorhees2309 E Evesham Rd Ste 201, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions (856) 424-3600
-
2
Virtua Cardiology - Pennsauken6981 N Park Dr Ste 200D, Pennsauken, NJ 08109 Directions (856) 663-4949
-
3
Virtua Cardiology - Lindenwold406 E Gibbsboro Rd, Lindenwold, NJ 08021 Directions (856) 589-0300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Duddasubramanya?
I had a heart attack in February 2017. Dr. Dudda took care of me during and after my stent surgery. I’ve had other cardiologists in the past, but none as caring and passionate about his work than Dr. Dudda. I would never for a moment consider any other cardiologist other than this specialist to take care of my cardiac needs.
About Dr. Raghunandan Duddasubramanya, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- Male
- 1114243516
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital
- Virtua Vorhees Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Duddasubramanya has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Duddasubramanya using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Duddasubramanya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Duddasubramanya works at
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Duddasubramanya. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duddasubramanya.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duddasubramanya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duddasubramanya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.