Overview

Dr. Raghunand Sastry, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.



Dr. Sastry works at The Center For Eye Care & Cosmetic Surgery in San Jose, CA with other offices in Morgan Hill, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Retinopathy, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Floaters along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.