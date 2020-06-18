Dr. Raghunand Sastry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sastry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raghunand Sastry, MD
Dr. Raghunand Sastry, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.
Raghunand C. Sastry M.d. PC175 N Jackson Ave Ste 205, San Jose, CA 95116 Directions (408) 272-2100
- 2 16360 Monterey St Ste 110, Morgan Hill, CA 95037 Directions (408) 272-2100
- Regional Medical Center Of San Jose
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Sastry is kind and easy-going and answers any questions I have. While my treatment will be ongoing, Dr Sastry makes sure that I understand what he expects to happen and what is or is not at risk. I have complete confidence in his abilities and he will make room in his schedule for urgent needs.
- Ophthalmology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1083688642
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Sastry has seen patients for Diabetic Retinopathy, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Floaters, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sastry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sastry speaks Hindi.
