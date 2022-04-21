Dr. Raghujit Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raghujit Singh, MD
Overview
Dr. Raghujit Singh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They graduated from Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area and CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi.
Dr. Singh works at
Locations
Abdominal Specialists - South Texas718 Elizabeth St Fl 3, Corpus Christi, TX 78404 Directions (361) 268-3125
Hospital Affiliations
- Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area
- CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My Mother had digestive issues for many years and we had seen several doctors, to no avail. No doctor could figure out what was going on and then we had the privilege to see Dr. Singh. Wow! He listened, was compassionate and so intelligent. He figured it out and she feels great! I highly recommend Dr. Singh. He is literally amazing.
About Dr. Raghujit Singh, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1407852452
Education & Certifications
- Jewish Hospital Washington University
- Washington University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singh has seen patients for Dysphagia, Esophageal Varices and Heartburn, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.