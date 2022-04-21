Overview

Dr. Raghujit Singh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They graduated from Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area and CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi.



Dr. Singh works at Abdominal Specialists - South Texas in Corpus Christi, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Esophageal Varices and Heartburn along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.