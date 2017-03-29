Dr. Veeramasuneni has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raghu Veeramasuneni, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Raghu Veeramasuneni, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Joseph, MI. They completed their residency with Lafayette Clinic
Dr. Veeramasuneni works at
Locations
Psychiatric & Psychological Specialties, Saint Joseph, MI1030 Miners Rd Ste D, Saint Joseph, MI 49085 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Health Net
- Humana
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare

Ratings & Reviews
Dr Raghu is one of the best, most caring doctors with whom I have ever consulted. My relationship has spanned more than 15 years. I have had a crisis in the middle of the night, and Dr Raghu answered and called me with a resolution within 10 minutes. Great doctor!
About Dr. Raghu Veeramasuneni, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English, Telugu
- 1427055466
Education & Certifications
- Lafayette Clinic
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Veeramasuneni accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Veeramasuneni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Veeramasuneni speaks Telugu.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Veeramasuneni. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Veeramasuneni.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Veeramasuneni, there are benefits to both methods.