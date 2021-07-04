Dr. Raghu Reddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raghu Reddy, MD is a Pulmonologist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Bangalore Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Infirmary and CHI St. Vincent North.
CHI St. Vincent Pulmonology and Sleep Medicine Clinic - Little Rock1 Saint Vincent Cir Ste 210, Little Rock, AR 72205 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Dr. Reddy was kind, knowledgeable and listened. He made eye contact while taking notes and took his time to understand. He even called me to give me the results and make sure he had the correct cardiologist he needed to send the results to. I really appreciated his time.
- Bangalore Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
- CHI St. Vincent North
Dr. Reddy has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Pneumonia and Sleep Study, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
