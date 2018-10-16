Overview

Dr. Raghu Nathan, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Bossier City, LA. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / TOPIWALA NATIONAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with WK Bossier Health Center.



Dr. Nathan works at WK Red River Pulmonary Critical Care and Sleep Disorders in Bossier City, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.