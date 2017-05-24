Overview

Dr. Raghu Devabhaktuni, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Andhra Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Valleywise Health Medical Center.



Dr. Devabhaktuni works at District Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Hudson, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder, Phobia and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.