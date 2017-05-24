See All Psychiatrists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Raghu Devabhaktuni, MD

Psychiatry
3.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Raghu Devabhaktuni, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Andhra Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Valleywise Health Medical Center.

Dr. Devabhaktuni works at District Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Hudson, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder, Phobia and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    District Medical Group
    2929 E Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 470-5000
  2. 2
    Behavioral Health Of Trinity
    13908 Lakeshore Blvd Ste 210, Hudson, FL 34667 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 869-3227
  3. 3
    Abrazo Maryvale Campus
    5102 W Campbell Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 344-5011

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Valleywise Health Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease With Early-Onset Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease With Late-Onset Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Behavior Therapy Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Frontotemporal Dementia Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Hallucinogen Dependence Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Lewy Body Dementia Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Vascular Dementia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • HealthSmart
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • POMCO Group
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Raghu Devabhaktuni, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Telugu
    NPI Number
    • 1174584601
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Health Sci/Chicago Med S
    Internship
    • Government Genl Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Andhra Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
    Undergraduate School
    • Andhra Christian College
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Raghu Devabhaktuni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Devabhaktuni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Devabhaktuni has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Devabhaktuni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Devabhaktuni has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, Phobia and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Devabhaktuni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Devabhaktuni. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Devabhaktuni.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Devabhaktuni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Devabhaktuni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

