Dr. Raghu Devabhaktuni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Devabhaktuni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raghu Devabhaktuni, MD
Overview
Dr. Raghu Devabhaktuni, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Andhra Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Valleywise Health Medical Center.
Dr. Devabhaktuni works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
District Medical Group2929 E Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 470-5000
-
2
Behavioral Health Of Trinity13908 Lakeshore Blvd Ste 210, Hudson, FL 34667 Directions (727) 869-3227
-
3
Abrazo Maryvale Campus5102 W Campbell Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85031 Directions (602) 344-5011
Hospital Affiliations
- Valleywise Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- HealthSmart
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- POMCO Group
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Devabhaktuni?
Very caring, quite knowledgeable. easy to talk too, not intimidated by a family member participating in the session.
About Dr. Raghu Devabhaktuni, MD
- Psychiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Telugu
- 1174584601
Education & Certifications
- University Health Sci/Chicago Med S
- Government Genl Hosp
- Andhra Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
- Andhra Christian College
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Devabhaktuni has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Devabhaktuni accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Devabhaktuni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Devabhaktuni works at
Dr. Devabhaktuni has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, Phobia and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Devabhaktuni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Devabhaktuni speaks Hindi and Telugu.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Devabhaktuni. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Devabhaktuni.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Devabhaktuni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Devabhaktuni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.