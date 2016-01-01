Dr. Raghotham Patlola, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patlola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raghotham Patlola, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Raghotham Patlola, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They graduated from KARNATAKA UNIVERSITY / AL-AMEEN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Avoyelles Hospital, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, Opelousas General Health System and Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Patlola works at
Locations
-
1
Louisiana Cardiovascular And Limb Salvage Center901 Wilson St Ste C, Lafayette, LA 70503 Directions (337) 456-6523
-
2
Evangeline Family Healthcare, Ville Platte, La504 Jack Miller Rd Ste 2, Ville Platte, LA 70586 Directions (337) 363-0785
-
3
Louisiana Cardiovascular and Nephrology Center of Excellence LLC1418 Heather Dr, Opelousas, LA 70570 Directions (512) 220-3891
-
4
Louisiana Cardiovascular and Limb Salvage Center Apmc4811 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy Ste 401A, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 456-6523
Hospital Affiliations
- Avoyelles Hospital
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
- Opelousas General Health System
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Raghotham Patlola, MD
- Cardiology
- English, French
- 1821095860
Education & Certifications
- KARNATAKA UNIVERSITY / AL-AMEEN MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
