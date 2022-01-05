Dr. Raghda Sahloul, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sahloul is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raghda Sahloul, MD
Dr. Raghda Sahloul, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Damascus Univ and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital, Jackson General Hospital and Thomas Memorial Hospital.
Raghda T Sahloul MD FACE4400 Maccorkle Ave Se, Charleston, WV 25304 Directions (304) 345-8665
Hospital Affiliations
- CAMC General Hospital
- Jackson General Hospital
- Thomas Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Very caring doctor. Takes time with her patients and doesn’t mind answering questions. Very sweet personality.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 29 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- Marshall U
- Marshall U
- Marshall U
- Damascus Univ
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Dr. Sahloul has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sahloul accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sahloul has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sahloul has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sahloul on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sahloul speaks Arabic.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Sahloul. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sahloul.
