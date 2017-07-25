See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Tyler, TX
Dr. Raghavendra Ghuge, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Raghavendra Ghuge, MD

Sleep Medicine
3.8 (35)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Raghavendra Ghuge, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Tyler, TX. They completed their fellowship with University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas

Dr. Ghuge works at Sleep Medicine Institute Texas in Tyler, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sleep Medicine Institute Texas
    3187 PALUXY DR, Tyler, TX 75701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 787-7533
  2. 2
    Sleep Medicine Institute of Texas, PA
    115 W 5TH ST, Tyler, TX 75701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 787-7533

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sleep Apnea
Bedwetting
Grinding of Teeth
Sleep Apnea
Bedwetting
Grinding of Teeth

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Narcolepsy Chevron Icon
Night Eating Syndrome Chevron Icon
Night Terror Chevron Icon
Nightmare Disorder Chevron Icon
Nocturnal Asthma Chevron Icon
Nocturnal Heartburn Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Shift Work Sleep Disorder Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Talking Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Snoring
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Healthcare USA
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Scott & White Health Plan
    • Texas True Choice
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Ghuge?

    Jul 25, 2017
    Dr. Ghuge has been wonderful at diagnosing my sleeping disorders. He analysis the whole health issues when helping to improve daily life for those who have sleep issues. I would recommend him to everyone.
    Stephanie Davidson in Tyler, TX — Jul 25, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Raghavendra Ghuge, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Raghavendra Ghuge, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ghuge to family and friends

    Dr. Ghuge's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Ghuge

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Raghavendra Ghuge, MD.

    About Dr. Raghavendra Ghuge, MD

    Specialties
    • Sleep Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German, Hindi and Marathi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1891768461
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Detroit Med Ctr-Wayne St U
    Residency
    Internship
    • KEM Hosp
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Raghavendra Ghuge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghuge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ghuge has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ghuge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ghuge works at Sleep Medicine Institute Texas in Tyler, TX. View the full address on Dr. Ghuge’s profile.

    Dr. Ghuge speaks German, Hindi and Marathi.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghuge. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghuge.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghuge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghuge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Raghavendra Ghuge, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.