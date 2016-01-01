Dr. Polavarapu has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raghava Polavarapu, MD
Overview
Dr. Raghava Polavarapu, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / RANGARAYA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown.
Dr. Polavarapu works at
Locations
-
1
Polavarapu Talasi MD55 Greene Ave Ste 2C, Brooklyn, NY 11238 Directions (718) 230-5423
-
2
Brooklyn Hospital Center121 DeKalb Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Directions (718) 230-5423
Hospital Affiliations
- Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Polavarapu?
About Dr. Raghava Polavarapu, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 58 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1720167232
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / RANGARAYA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Polavarapu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Polavarapu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Polavarapu works at
Dr. Polavarapu speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Polavarapu. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Polavarapu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Polavarapu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Polavarapu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.