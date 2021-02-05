Overview

Dr. Raghava Induru, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Albemarle, NC. They graduated from Kasturba Med Coll and is affiliated with Atrium Health Cabarrus, Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Atrium Health Stanly.



Dr. Induru works at Levine Cancer Institute in Albemarle, NC with other offices in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Lung Cancer, Secondary Malignancies and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.