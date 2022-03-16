Dr. Raghav Seth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raghav Seth, MD
Overview
Dr. Raghav Seth, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They completed their fellowship with U Ark Med Scis
Locations
Raghav L Seth MD PA7421 Nw 4th St, Plantation, FL 33317 Directions (954) 616-5593
Plantation General Hospital401 NW 42nd Ave, Plantation, FL 33317 Directions (954) 587-5010
Florida Medical Center - A Campus of North Shore5000 W Oakland Park Blvd, Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33313 Directions (954) 616-5593
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Caring, considerate, fantastic physician
About Dr. Raghav Seth, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Hindi
- 1194799387
Education & Certifications
- U Ark Med Scis
- Bronx Lebanon Hosp Ctr
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Seth has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Seth has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Mitral Valve Disease and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Seth speaks Hindi.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Seth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.