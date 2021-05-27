Overview

Dr. Raghav Mohindra, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Surprise, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Armed Forces Medical College and is affiliated with Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center, Havasu Regional Medical Center and Yavapai Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Mohindra works at MORE MD in Surprise, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.