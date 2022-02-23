Dr. Raghav Govindarajan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Govindarajan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raghav Govindarajan, MD
Dr. Raghav Govindarajan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in O Fallon, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Bangalore Medical College and is affiliated with Ellis Fischel Cancer Center and University Of Missouri Health Care.
HSHS Medical Group Multispecialty Care - St. Elizabeth's3 Saint Elizabeth Blvd Ste 5000, O Fallon, IL 62269 Directions (618) 641-5803Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
HSHS Medical Group Neurology Specialty Clinic - Edwardsville1188 S State Route 157 Ste 100, Edwardsville, IL 62025 Directions (618) 641-5803Monday7:00am - 4:30pmTuesday7:00am - 3:30pmWednesday7:00am - 3:30pmThursday7:00am - 4:30pmFriday7:00am - 3:30pm
HSHS Medical Group Neurology Specialty Clinic - Sparta205 S Burns Ave, Sparta, IL 62286 Directions (618) 641-5803
Hospital Affiliations
- Ellis Fischel Cancer Center
- University Of Missouri Health Care
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Dr. Govindarajan truly cares about his patients. He is very down to earth and encourages questions. He ensures the patient understands everything.
About Dr. Raghav Govindarajan, MD
- Neurology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Kannada and Tamil
- Washington University
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Cleveland Clinic Hospital
- Bangalore Medical College
- Neurology and Neuromuscular Medicine
