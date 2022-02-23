Overview

Dr. Raghav Govindarajan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in O Fallon, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Bangalore Medical College and is affiliated with Ellis Fischel Cancer Center and University Of Missouri Health Care.



Dr. Govindarajan works at HSHS Medical Group - O'Fallon in O Fallon, IL with other offices in Edwardsville, IL and Sparta, IL. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.