Dr. Raghad Koutouby, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Raghad Koutouby, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, Baptist Hospital Of Miami and Jackson Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Gastro Health, PL8525 SW 92nd St Ste C11A, Miami, FL 33156 Directions (305) 709-2416
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
This is in my opinion the best pediatric gastro in the miami dade county area. She is knowledgeable, patient, takes her time to explain to the parents. To me she was Gos send when my daughter developed UC
About Dr. Raghad Koutouby, MD
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
- English
- 1043259468
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Mem Hosp/jackson Health
- UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koutouby has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koutouby accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koutouby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koutouby has seen patients for Constipation, Abdominal Pain and Food Allergy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koutouby on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Koutouby. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koutouby.
