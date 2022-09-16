Overview

Dr. Raghad Koutouby, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, Baptist Hospital Of Miami and Jackson Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Koutouby works at Gastro Health, PL in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Abdominal Pain and Food Allergy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.