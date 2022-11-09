See All Hematologists in Detroit, MI
Super Profile

Dr. Raghad Abdul-Karim, MD

Hematology & Oncology
4 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Raghad Abdul-Karim, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Detroit, MI. 

Dr. Abdul-Karim works at Henry Ford Cancer Institute in Detroit, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Henry Ford Cancer Institute - Detroit
    2800 W Grand Blvd, Detroit, MI 48202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 777-4167
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 7:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Genetic Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sepsis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Raghad Abdul-Karim, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology & Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1114207172
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Hematology, Hematology & Oncology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Raghad Abdul-Karim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abdul-Karim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Abdul-Karim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Abdul-Karim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Abdul-Karim works at Henry Ford Cancer Institute in Detroit, MI. View the full address on Dr. Abdul-Karim’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Abdul-Karim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abdul-Karim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abdul-Karim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abdul-Karim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

