Dr. Raghad Abdul-Karim, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Raghad Abdul-Karim, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Detroit, MI.
Henry Ford Cancer Institute - Detroit2800 W Grand Blvd, Detroit, MI 48202 Directions (888) 777-4167Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pm
- Methodist Hospital
Comforting and understanding
- Hematology & Oncology
- English, Arabic
- 1114207172
- Hematology, Hematology & Oncology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Abdul-Karim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abdul-Karim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abdul-Karim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abdul-Karim speaks Arabic.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Abdul-Karim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abdul-Karim.
