Dr. Rafiya Khakoo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khakoo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rafiya Khakoo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rafiya Khakoo, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Holmdel, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Karnataka Institute Of Medical Sciences, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy and Riverview Medical Center.
Dr. Khakoo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Vinod K. Aggarwal M.d. P.c.721 N Beers St Ste 2G, Holmdel, NJ 07733 Directions (732) 264-7970
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy
- Riverview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khakoo?
Dr. Khakoo is very thorough, and cares about her patients well being. She listens when you speak and always gives the best to her knowledge medical advice. Have had only positive experiences each and every visit. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Rafiya Khakoo, MD
- Neurology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- 1770558843
Education & Certifications
- Pennsylvania Hospital Of University of Pennsylvania Health System
- R W Johnson University Hospital
- University Of Louisville
- Karnataka Institute Of Medical Sciences, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khakoo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khakoo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khakoo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khakoo works at
Dr. Khakoo has seen patients for Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khakoo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khakoo speaks Urdu.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Khakoo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khakoo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khakoo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khakoo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.