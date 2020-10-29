Overview

Dr. Rafiq Sheikh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Woodland, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Kashmir University Medial College.



Dr. Sheikh works at Dignity Health Woodland Clinic in Woodland, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hemorrhoids and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

