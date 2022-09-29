Dr. Rafine Moreno-Jackson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moreno-Jackson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rafine Moreno-Jackson, MD
Overview
Dr. Rafine Moreno-Jackson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lake Charles, LA. They graduated from University Of Puerto Rico / Mayaguez Campus and is affiliated with Lake Charles Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Moreno-Jackson works at
Locations
-
1
Memorial Medical Group Obstetrics and Gynecology1890 W Gauthier Rd Ste 135, Lake Charles, LA 70605 Directions (337) 480-5510
Hospital Affiliations
- Lake Charles Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Moreno-Jackson?
Dr. Moreno-Jackson was very thorough and efficient. She explained everything she was doing during my exam and made sure my concerns were heard and addressed before she left the room.
About Dr. Rafine Moreno-Jackson, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1164833802
Education & Certifications
- Maimonides Medical Center, Brooklyn, NY
- University Of Puerto Rico / Mayaguez Campus
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moreno-Jackson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moreno-Jackson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moreno-Jackson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moreno-Jackson works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Moreno-Jackson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moreno-Jackson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moreno-Jackson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moreno-Jackson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.