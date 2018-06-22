Dr. Rafik Abdelsayed, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abdelsayed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rafik Abdelsayed, DDS
Dr. Rafik Abdelsayed, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Augusta, GA.
Limited To Official University Duties On1430 John Wesley Gilbert Dr Rm 3090, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
Dr. Rafik is a great oral pathologist who shows true care and concern for his patients. After my appointment with Dr. Rafik, he provided me with knowledge and took extra time in order to educate me in regard to many of the issues I was having in regard to my oral health. He is an extremely kind doctor, and I would recommend him to anyone who needs help in his field of medicine.
About Dr. Rafik Abdelsayed, DDS
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- English
- Male
- 1902854110
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
