See All Oral Surgeons & Maxillofacial Surgeons in Augusta, GA
Dr. Rafik Abdelsayed, DDS Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Rafik Abdelsayed, DDS

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Rafik Abdelsayed, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Augusta, GA. 

Dr. Abdelsayed works at Augusta University Dental Associates in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Limited To Official University Duties On
    1430 John Wesley Gilbert Dr Rm 3090, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Abdelsayed?

Jun 22, 2018
Dr. Rafik is a great oral pathologist who shows true care and concern for his patients. After my appointment with Dr. Rafik, he provided me with knowledge and took extra time in order to educate me in regard to many of the issues I was having in regard to my oral health. He is an extremely kind doctor, and I would recommend him to anyone who needs help in his field of medicine.
Mason in GA — Jun 22, 2018
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Rafik Abdelsayed, DDS
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Rafik Abdelsayed, DDS?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Abdelsayed to family and friends

Dr. Abdelsayed's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Abdelsayed

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Rafik Abdelsayed, DDS.

About Dr. Rafik Abdelsayed, DDS

Specialties
  • Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1902854110
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Augusta University Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Rafik Abdelsayed, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abdelsayed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Abdelsayed has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Abdelsayed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Abdelsayed works at Augusta University Dental Associates in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Abdelsayed’s profile.

Dr. Abdelsayed has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abdelsayed.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abdelsayed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abdelsayed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.