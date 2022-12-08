Dr. Rafid Hussein, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hussein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rafid Hussein, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Rafid Hussein, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.
Dr. Hussein works at
Cape Gastroenterology Specialists28 S Mount Auburn Rd, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- Saint Francis Medical Center
Spent an hour (follow up visit) with us. Asked many questions and took many notes. Has gotten the Acid Reflux under control but unfortunately the hospital will not let him prescribe something that he has used and worked in other patients. Also insurance will not let him “be a doctor” and is telling him what he can and can not use.
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1396763645
- Cook Co Hosp
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
