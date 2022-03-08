Dr. Rafic Farah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rafic Farah, MD
Overview
Dr. Rafic Farah, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA.
They frequently treat conditions like Acute Leukemia, Bone Marrow Biopsy and Myeloproliferative Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 5115 Centre Ave Fl 4, Pittsburgh, PA 15232 Directions (412) 864-6600
Hospital Affiliations
- Allegheny Valley Hospital
- Butler Memorial Hospital
- Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center
- East Liverpool City Hospital
- Grove City Medical Center
- Meadville Medical Center
- Penn Highlands Dubois
- Upmc Altoona
- UPMC Presbyterian
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Farah?
Dr. Farah is one of the most incredible doctors that I have had the chance to be treated by. Every appointment he takes his time with me and is extremely thorough. I know that my cancer journey would not be so successful if it wasn't for his care. I cannot recommend him enough!
About Dr. Rafic Farah, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English, Arabic
- 1780760587
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Farah has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farah has seen patients for Acute Leukemia, Bone Marrow Biopsy and Myeloproliferative Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Farah speaks Arabic.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Farah. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.