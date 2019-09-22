See All Plastic Surgeons in Santa Monica, CA
Dr. Raffy Karamanoukian, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Raffy Karamanoukian, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles.

Dr. Karamanoukian works at Santa Monica Bay Physicians in Santa Monica, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Santa Monica Bay Area Physicians
    804 7th St, Santa Monica, CA 90403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 998-5533

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Excision of Skin Lesion
Spider Veins
Wound Repair
Excision of Skin Lesion
Spider Veins
Wound Repair

    • Aetna
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Health Payors Organization
    • MultiPlan
    • Preferred Health Systems
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    Sep 22, 2019
    I’ve had nothing but positive experiences here. Dr. K and his staff have all been incredibly kind to me, and I have been very happy with their services. In particular, really really appreciate how often Dr. K will steer me away from treatments that he thinks aren’t necessary for me—whether to keep my expenses down or ensure that I retain my most natural look. 5 stars from me!
    Hillary — Sep 22, 2019
    About Dr. Raffy Karamanoukian, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • 1891859336
    Education & Certifications

    • University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Raffy Karamanoukian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karamanoukian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Karamanoukian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Karamanoukian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Karamanoukian works at Santa Monica Bay Physicians in Santa Monica, CA. View the full address on Dr. Karamanoukian’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Karamanoukian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karamanoukian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karamanoukian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karamanoukian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

