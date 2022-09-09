Dr. Raffy Gutman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gutman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raffy Gutman, MD
Overview
Dr. Raffy Gutman, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Alton, IL.
Dr. Gutman works at
Locations
Alton Internal Medicine2 Memorial Dr Ste 220, Alton, IL 62002 Directions (618) 747-1723
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gutman was friendly, patient centered and open to teaming with us. He LISTENED and read all the "new patient" information and history before him, evaluating the meds and details listed. We were impressed with his professional and caring attention, and his recommendations forward. Happy he was recommended!
About Dr. Raffy Gutman, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1861980872
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gutman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gutman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gutman works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Gutman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gutman.
