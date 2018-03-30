See All Allergists & Immunologists in Burbank, CA
Dr. Raffi Tachdjian, MD

Allergy & Immunology
3.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Raffi Tachdjian, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Morehouse School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA, Providence Saint John's Health Center, Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center, Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.

Dr. Tachdjian works at AIRE Medical Group, Inc. in Burbank, CA with other offices in Culver City, CA, Santa Monica, CA and Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Hives along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Burbank Office
    372 E Olive Ave, Burbank, CA 91502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 561-4533
  2. 2
    Clear Allergy
    3831 Hughes Ave Ste 600A, Culver City, CA 90232 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (424) 603-4544
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  3. 3
    Raffi Tachdjian MD, inc.
    1301 20th St Ste 380, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 998-0060
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
    200 UCLA Medical Plz # 265, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 248-9709

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA
  • Providence Saint John's Health Center
  • Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
  • UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Hives
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Hives

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Penicillin Allergy Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Desensitization Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Allergic Asthma Chevron Icon
Allergic Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Food Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Medications Chevron Icon
Allergic Tension Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Aspirin-Induced Asthma Chevron Icon
Asthma in Adults Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Urticaria Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Urticaria Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Eosinophilic Enteropathy, Pattern I Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Exercise-Induced Asthma Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Food Sensitivity Testing Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hereditary Angioedema Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
IgA Deficiency Chevron Icon
Immune Deficiency Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Myofascial Pain Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Penicillin Testing Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Raffi Tachdjian, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, Armenian, French, Spanish and Turkish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1447376454
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Allergy and Immunology
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Massachusetts General Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Morehouse School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • UCLA
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Raffi Tachdjian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tachdjian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tachdjian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tachdjian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tachdjian has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Hives, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tachdjian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Tachdjian speaks Arabic, Armenian, French, Spanish and Turkish.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Tachdjian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tachdjian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tachdjian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tachdjian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

