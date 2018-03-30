Dr. Raffi Tachdjian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tachdjian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raffi Tachdjian, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Raffi Tachdjian, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Morehouse School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA, Providence Saint John's Health Center, Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center, Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
Burbank Office372 E Olive Ave, Burbank, CA 91502 Directions (818) 561-4533
Clear Allergy3831 Hughes Ave Ste 600A, Culver City, CA 90232 Directions (424) 603-4544Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Raffi Tachdjian MD, inc.1301 20th St Ste 380, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 998-0060Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center200 UCLA Medical Plz # 265, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (805) 248-9709
- Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
- Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Have seen Dr Raffi for very different reasons, hives and later a bronchitis that he accurately diagnosed as walking pneumonia. He's knowledgable, smart, observant and a great communicator. He very carefully explains how to interpret allergy test results and gives you big picture information as well as a treatment plan that gets results. He has my vote for a top doctor. I've sent others to him and all have been happy. His office staff are all nice, and the two assistants were impressive.
- Allergy & Immunology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Armenian, French, Spanish and Turkish
- 1447376454
- Allergy and Immunology
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Morehouse School of Medicine
- UCLA
