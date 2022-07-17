Overview

Dr. Raffi Minasian, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale, Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital and Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center.



Dr. Minasian works at Kidney Disease Medical Group in Glendale, CA with other offices in West Covina, CA and La Habra, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Vitamin D Deficiency and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.