Dr. Raffi Megerian, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Norristown, PA. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Lankenau Medical Center and Paoli Hospital.



Dr. Megerian works at Rehab At Shannondell in Norristown, PA with other offices in Broomall, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.