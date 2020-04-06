See All Interventional Cardiologists in Farmington, MO
Dr. Raffi Krikorian, MD

Interventional Cardiology
4.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Raffi Krikorian, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Farmington, MO. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Higher Institute Of Medicine In Varna, Bulgaria-M.D. and is affiliated with Madison Medical Center, Memorial Hospital, Mercy Hospital Jefferson, Missouri Baptist Sullivan Hospital, Parkland Health Center - Bonne Terre, Parkland Health Center - Farmington, Perry County Memorial Hospital and Ste Genevieve County Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Krikorian works at New Look Vein And Aesthetic Center in Farmington, MO with other offices in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Anthem as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Comprehensive Cardiovascular Consultants
    715 Maple Valley Dr, Farmington, MO 63640 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 849-0923
  2. 2
    New Look Vein And Aesthetic Center
    3760 S Lindbergh Blvd Ste 101, Saint Louis, MO 63127 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 849-0923
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Madison Medical Center
  • Memorial Hospital
  • Mercy Hospital Jefferson
  • Missouri Baptist Sullivan Hospital
  • Parkland Health Center - Bonne Terre
  • Parkland Health Center - Farmington
  • Perry County Memorial Hospital
  • Ste Genevieve County Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Congenital Heart Defects
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Heart Disease
Congenital Heart Defects
Mitral Valve Stenosis

Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Stenting Chevron Icon
Vein Diseases Chevron Icon
Venous Hypertension Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Venous Reflux Chevron Icon
Venous Ulcer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 06, 2020
    After my stress test was normal , Dr. K explained That the test was around 70% accurate and that I should pay Close attention to my body for any warning signs. A few weeks later I was exercising when my energy was zapped In less than 10 minutes and I had a pain under the sternum. I called Dr. K and he scheduled a cardiac catheterization the next day. He said I showed no sign of a heart attack but he found a 99% blockage in the circumflex artery, which he opened with a stent. I am grateful that he explained possible warning signs and then responded quickly with the catheterization and stent.
    — Apr 06, 2020
    About Dr. Raffi Krikorian, MD

    Specialties
    • Interventional Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Armenian, Bulgarian, German, Hungarian and Russian
    NPI Number
    • 1710954300
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Interventional Cardiology-St. Lukes Hospital, Kansas City Mo
    Residency
    • Internal Medicine-Oakwood Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Higher Institute Of Medicine In Varna, Bulgaria-M.D.
    Undergraduate School
    • German Language School, Varna Bulgaria
