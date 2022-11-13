Dr. Raffi Karapetian, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karapetian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raffi Karapetian, DO
Dr. Raffi Karapetian, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Kenosha, WI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Froedtert Kenosha Hospital.
V Stephen Slana MD SC6125 Green Bay Rd Ste 800, Kenosha, WI 53142 Directions (262) 654-0726
- Froedtert Kenosha Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Karapetian and his staff are wonderful. I had cataract surgery. Extremely helpful with the whole process. I can now see.
- Ophthalmology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- Oklahoma State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- St. John Macomb Hospital
- Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Karapetian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karapetian.
