Dr. Raffi Karapetian, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Kenosha, WI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Froedtert Kenosha Hospital.



Dr. Karapetian works at V Stephen Slana MD SC in Kenosha, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.