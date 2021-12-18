Dr. Raffi-Jean Mesrobian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mesrobian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raffi-Jean Mesrobian, MD
Overview
Dr. Raffi-Jean Mesrobian, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Raffi J. Mesrobian, M.D
Locations
Raffi J. Mesrobian, M.D2701 W Alameda Ave Ste 307, Burbank, CA 91505 Directions (818) 846-3614
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He is one of the absolute Best ENT Doctors! I have seen him for years and am very grateful for his service and expertise. I have also referred friends and they are very satisfied! I would like to make mention here where I see a couple complaints re "time waited".WE ARE LUCKY TO HAVE HIM, look at the OBVIOUS -he is not busy because he is a bad doctor or disrespectful!!! HE IS THAT BUSY because he is THAT GOOD!!! He takes care of a large community of people that need his help! If you did not have a good experience then just don't go back, keep your complaints to yourself or work it out with his office if you want to continue seeing him. No reason to put forth negativity about An excellent doctor when he is working to help so many people. THAT is why he is busy all the time. It's obvious he is good at what he does and thats why we need to wait a little long sometimes to see him because he spends the time with YOU when YOU are in his CARE.
About Dr. Raffi-Jean Mesrobian, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 43 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mesrobian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mesrobian accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mesrobian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Raffi J. Mesrobian, M.D
Dr. Mesrobian has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Conductive Hearing Loss and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mesrobian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mesrobian speaks Arabic.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Mesrobian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mesrobian.
