Overview

Dr. Raffi Chalian, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Charing Cross Westminster Medical Schools, University Of London and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale.



Dr. Chalian works at Gerald M. Pohost MD Inc. in Glendale, CA with other offices in Pomona, CA and Redlands, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP), Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic and Hysterectomy - Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.