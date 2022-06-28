See All Oncologists in Glendale, CA
Dr. Raffi Chalian, MD

Oncology
5 (13)
Call for new patient details
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Raffi Chalian, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Charing Cross Westminster Medical Schools, University Of London and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale.

Dr. Chalian works at Gerald M. Pohost MD Inc. in Glendale, CA with other offices in Pomona, CA and Redlands, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP), Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic and Hysterectomy - Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gerald M. Pohost MD Inc.
    1505 Wilson Ter Ste 150, Glendale, CA 91206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 484-8611
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center
    1798 N Garey Ave, Pomona, CA 91767 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 484-8611
  3. 3
    Redlands Community Hospital
    350 Terracina Blvd, Redlands, CA 92373 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 484-8611
  4. 4
    Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital
    1812 Verdugo Blvd, Glendale, CA 91208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 484-8611

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Glendale

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 28, 2022
    Dr. Chalian provided the absolute best care for me.He is the best. Dr. Chalian is a very knowledgeable and a professional doctor. He always takes care of his patients and also his staff are very professional and friendly. Thank you for your expertise and I highly recommend Dr. Charlian
    Mariam Grigoryan — Jun 28, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Raffi Chalian, MD
    About Dr. Raffi Chalian, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Armenian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1184670408
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Charing Cross Westminster Medical Schools, University Of London
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chalian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chalian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chalian has seen patients for Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP), Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic and Hysterectomy - Open , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chalian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Chalian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chalian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chalian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chalian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

