Dr. Chalian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raffi Chalian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Raffi Chalian, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Charing Cross Westminster Medical Schools, University Of London and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale.
Dr. Chalian works at
Locations
-
1
Gerald M. Pohost MD Inc.1505 Wilson Ter Ste 150, Glendale, CA 91206 Directions (818) 484-8611Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center1798 N Garey Ave, Pomona, CA 91767 Directions (818) 484-8611
-
3
Redlands Community Hospital350 Terracina Blvd, Redlands, CA 92373 Directions (818) 484-8611
-
4
Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital1812 Verdugo Blvd, Glendale, CA 91208 Directions (818) 484-8611
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Glendale
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chalian?
Dr. Chalian provided the absolute best care for me.He is the best. Dr. Chalian is a very knowledgeable and a professional doctor. He always takes care of his patients and also his staff are very professional and friendly. Thank you for your expertise and I highly recommend Dr. Charlian
About Dr. Raffi Chalian, MD
- Oncology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Armenian
- 1184670408
Education & Certifications
- Charing Cross Westminster Medical Schools, University Of London
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chalian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chalian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chalian has seen patients for Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP), Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic and Hysterectomy - Open , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chalian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chalian speaks Armenian.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Chalian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chalian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chalian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chalian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.