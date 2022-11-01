Dr. Raffi Agopian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Agopian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raffi Agopian, MD
Overview
Dr. Raffi Agopian, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Ivan P. Pavlov Medical University|Medical University--Plovdiv and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital, Chilton Medical Center and Valley Hospital.
Locations
-
1
HCA Florida Fawcett Surgical Specialists21260 Olean Blvd Ste 200, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 Directions (941) 273-8787Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
HCA Florida Fawcett Surgical Specialists - Sarasota5741 Bee Ridge Rd Ste 320, Sarasota, FL 34233 Directions (941) 263-3058
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital
- Chilton Medical Center
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MagnaCare
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He take the time to listen explain the situation did not feel rush
About Dr. Raffi Agopian, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1770584583
Education & Certifications
- Saint Vincent Health Center|Saint Vincent's Hospital-Midtown
- Mount Sinai Hospital|Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Ivan P. Pavlov Medical University|Medical University--Plovdiv
Dr. Agopian works at
