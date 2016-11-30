See All Ophthalmologists in Lansing, MI
Dr. Raffaello Addiego, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Raffaello Addiego, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lansing, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Mclaren Greater Lansing.

Dr. Addiego works at Practice in Lansing, MI with other offices in Battle Creek, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Specialty Eye Institute
    1515 Lake Lansing Rd Ste F1, Lansing, MI 48912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 852-8463
  2. 2
    Specialty Eye Institute
    363 Fremont St Ste 308, Battle Creek, MI 49017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 852-8463
    Monday
    7:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Mclaren Greater Lansing

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)

Treatment frequency



Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diabetes-Like Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes-Like Retinal Edema Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration, Polymorphic Chevron Icon
Macular Pucker Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Artery Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Retinal Degeneration - Nanophthalmos - Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Disinsertion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Retinal Edema Chevron Icon
Retinal Laser Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Retinal Migraine Chevron Icon
Retinal Scarring Chevron Icon
Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Solar Retinopathy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 30, 2016
    Dr. A is a sight saver! He helps me manage a difficult case of uveitis and has provided me with the tools to seek additional information regarding why I might have this, as in an autoimmune cause. His whole staff at TLC are amazing. They genuinely care and bend over backwards to save your vision. After hours. Holidays. Days your doctor isn't in. They always help you advocate, even if it's just to be sure. Even if it's trace cells. They don't ever make you feel like you should wait to be treated.
    Amy R. in Lansing, MI — Nov 30, 2016
    About Dr. Raffaello Addiego, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1841275427
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Ret Assocs Of Cleveland/Mt Sinai Med Center
    Residency
    • Ny Eye And Ear Infirm
    Internship
    • Cooper Hosp/UMDNJ
    Medical Education
    • Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Raffaello Addiego, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Addiego is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Addiego has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Addiego has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Addiego has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Addiego on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Addiego. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Addiego.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Addiego, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Addiego appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

