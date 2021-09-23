Dr. Pascarella has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raffaella Pascarella, DPM
Overview
Dr. Raffaella Pascarella, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bloomfield, CT. They specialize in Podiatry, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Bloomfield Foot Specialists,LLC705 Bloomfield Ave Ste 201, Bloomfield, CT 06002 Directions (860) 243-2951
Connecticut Foot Care Centers LLC51 Burlington Ave, Bristol, CT 06010 Directions (860) 828-9455
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Had Surgery on big toe. She was awesome!
About Dr. Raffaella Pascarella, DPM
- Podiatry
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1881075323
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pascarella has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pascarella on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
