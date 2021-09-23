See All Podiatrists in Bloomfield, CT
Dr. Raffaella Pascarella, DPM

Podiatry
5 (1)
Call for new patient details
8 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Raffaella Pascarella, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bloomfield, CT. They specialize in Podiatry, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Pascarella works at Bloomfield Foot Specialists, LLC in Bloomfield, CT with other offices in Bristol, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Bloomfield Foot Specialists,LLC
    705 Bloomfield Ave Ste 201, Bloomfield, CT 06002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 243-2951
    Connecticut Foot Care Centers LLC
    51 Burlington Ave, Bristol, CT 06010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 828-9455

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Hammer Toe
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Sep 23, 2021
    Had Surgery on big toe. She was awesome!
    Todd — Sep 23, 2021
    About Dr. Raffaella Pascarella, DPM

    Podiatry
    8 years of experience
    English
    1881075323
    Education & Certifications

    TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
