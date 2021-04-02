Dr. Raffaele Bruno, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bruno is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raffaele Bruno, MD
Overview
Dr. Raffaele Bruno, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Burlington, MA. They completed their residency with Saint Francis Care - Mount Sinai Campus
Locations
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center Burlington41 Mall Rd, Burlington, MA 01805 Directions (309) 846-6143
Hospital Affiliations
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bruno is amazing. He is extremely thorough, kind, has a wonderful bedside manner and addresses all questions and concerns. Be reassured that if you are his patient, you will be well cared for!
About Dr. Raffaele Bruno, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Italian
- 1215091905
Education & Certifications
- Saint Francis Care - Mount Sinai Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bruno has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bruno accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bruno has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bruno has seen patients for Vaginal Prolapse, Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bruno on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bruno speaks Italian.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Bruno. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bruno.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bruno, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bruno appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.