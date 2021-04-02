Overview

Dr. Raffaele Bruno, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Burlington, MA. They completed their residency with Saint Francis Care - Mount Sinai Campus



Dr. Bruno works at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Prolapse, Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.