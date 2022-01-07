Overview

Dr. Rafeek Woods, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Saint Joseph, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med|LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital, Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center and Loma Linda University Medical Center.



Dr. Woods works at Lakeland Neurosurgery in Saint Joseph, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Broken Neck and Spine Deformities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.