Dr. Muhammad has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rafeak Muhammad, MD
Overview
Dr. Rafeak Muhammad, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in South Richmond Hill, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE.
They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Conjunctival Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 11214 Liberty Ave, South Richmond Hill, NY 11419 Directions (718) 641-6100
- 2 12-14 Liberty Ave, S Richmond Hill, NY 11419 Directions (718) 641-6100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My husband and I visited Dr. Muhammad's office for a checkup on an eye injury. Dr. Muhammad is efficient, professional, kind and very thorough. His staff are also very attentive, patient and gentle with their clients. He is a gem in his community. We are happy to have patronized his business. Thank you.
About Dr. Rafeak Muhammad, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1750422911
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Muhammad accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Muhammad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Muhammad has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Conjunctival Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Muhammad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Muhammad. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Muhammad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Muhammad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Muhammad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.